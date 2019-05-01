LifeLong Learning: 100+ Volunteers look forward to next season

The LifeLong Learning volunteers met April 1 to review the just-completed season and to elect the board of directors who take office July 1.

Planning is underway for the 2019-2020 season with lectures, classes, special programs and trips being vetted and finalized. This work is done by many of the 100 plus volunteers who are dedicated to bringing quality programs and events to PebbleCreek.

Whether being on a vetting team, staffing the lobby for lectures, monitoring classes, escorting trips or planning and staffing all the programs during the year, our volunteers believe in the mission to provide opportunities for PebbleCreek residents to continue learning.