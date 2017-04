Shawnee Robison

When I was driving to a friend’s home in Buckeye a month ago, I encountered this magnificent sight! “Holy Hannah!” “My gosh!” and “How in the world does He do that?” crossed my mind!

I am always in constant awe of His work across our Arizona sky! I can’t wait to see what each new day brings!

How about you? Are you enjoying and appreciating each and every one of His masterpieces?

I sure am! I thank Him every day for them! Have a wonderful time under the setting sun!