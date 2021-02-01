Kare Bears Presents Cardiology 101

Teri Sellers

Kare Bears is excited to be hosting another Zoom Kare Bears Presents on Feb. 24 at 11 a.m.

February is Heart Month, and it’s time for us to know about and understand the diseases that can affect the heart. What are the different types of diseases that affect the heart? What are the risk factors? What types of treatments are available?

Your heart will be happy if you take one hour of your time on Feb. 24, from 11 a.m. to noon to hear what our esteemed speaker has to share with us.

Our speaker has presented to us before in the ballroom, so many of us know him! Dr. Rajeev Garg is an interventional cardiologist with Heart One Associates, who specializes in advanced heart failure, complex coronary procedures specifically radial artery catheterization, and structural heart disease.

Dr. Garg is board certified in interventional cardiology, nuclear cardiology, echocardiography, and cardiovascular disease. He attended Dr S.N. Medical College, India for doctor of medicine, completed training in internal medicine at the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston, fellowship in cardiovascular diseases at the University of Missouri-Columbia, followed by a fellowship in interventional cardiology at Lahey Clinic in Boston, Mass.

Dr. Garg serves as chairman of cardiology at Banner Estrella Medical Center and vice-chairman of cardiology at Abrazo West Campus. While he remains focused on providing compassionate patient centered care in the greater Phoenix area, he regularly trains new physicians as an assistant professor of medicine at both Midwestern University and the University of Arizona.

Throughout his career, he has published dozens of peer-reviewed articles and recently served as the co-investigator for Banner’s CardioMEMS pilot project. He has been recognized by Phoenix Magazine as a Top Doc for 2019.

This Zoom presentation requires that you register in advance to receive a Zoom link. Please email Teri Sellers at [email protected] Zoom has limited availability, so early pre-registration is encouraged.

If you have any questions, please contact your Kare Bears program director, Teri Sellers, at [email protected] or 602-793-0299.