Jack Schafer Wins PCMGA Club Championship for the Seventh Time

Howie Tiger

The PebbleCreek Men’s Golf Association Club Championship was once again won by Jack Schafer. Jack won this championship for a record-setting seventh time (2009, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2017, and 2018). He shot rounds of 69, 74, and 75 for a gross score of 218. This PCMGA major tournament was held on Feb. 4, 10, and 11, using all three of our courses.

In the first round, Jack shot three under par 69, making five birdies. Not playing great recently, this birdie-filled round gave him a boost of confidence and a two shot lead over PebbleCreek newcomer Wade Biddix. In the second round, Jack extended that lead over Wade by three more shots. Therefore, Jack headed into the third and final round with a five shot lead. Through eight holes in the final round, Wade cut Jack’s lead to three shots. However, Jack played solid, hitting lots of greens in regulation and matched Wade for the final 10 holes, completing his seventh PCMGA Club Championship with a three shot victory.

Congratulations Jack!

A total of 135 players competed in seven separate flights. The championship flight played from the black/blue combo tees. One flight played from the blue tees. Three flights played from the blue/white combo tees, and two flights played from the white tees. The championship and white tee flights played the East/West/Eagle’s Nest course rotation. The blue tee and blue/white tee flights played the West/Eagle’s Nest/East course rotation. The tournament also included an optional gross and net skins game.

Winners

Championship Flight: Low Gross: Jack Schafer; 2nd Low Gross: Wade Biddix; Low Net: 1st place, Brian Maine; 2nd place, Bill Volm; 3rd place, Terry Smith

Blue Flight: Low Gross: Wayne Fleming; Low Net: 1st place, Terry Brownell; 2nd place, Ron Morrow; 3rd place, Kurt Fischer

Blue/White Flight 1: Low Gross: Howie Tiger; Low Net: 1st place, John Krasnan; 2nd place, Pete Gilbert; 3rd place, Mike Daubenmier

Blue/White Flight 2: Low Gross: Art Krudener; Low Net: 1st place, Bob Parise; 2nd place, Jerry Treece; 3rd place, Jack Larson

Blue/White Flight 3: Low Gross: Jerry Jacks; Low Net: 1st place, Ken Schumacher; 2nd place, Tom Peterson; 3rd place, Ed Neel

White Flight 1: Low Gross: Dean Goupil; Low Net: 1st place, John Birds; 2nd place, Dee Cuttell; 3rd place, Alan R Peterson

White Flight 2: Low Gross: Harvey Winn; Low Net: 1st place, Lloyd Chilton; 2nd place, Thomas Tjoelker; 3rd place, Greg Harris

Congrats to all the winners in the championship, as well as those who cashed in on skins!