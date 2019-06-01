Italian Class Celebrates Third Annual Breakfast Gathering

Ken Minichiello

Grazie. Grazie. Grazie. That’s what the Italian Language Class couldn’t say enough to their much-loved Italian professor Dino Cervigni.

Students, with their spouses, showed up to the third annual breakfast gathering with their favorite food dishes. The food table was absolutely amazing with various types of Italian breakfast casseroles, fresh fruits, and an assortment of Italian pastries; in typical Italian fashion there was more food than could be eaten! Topping off all this wonderful food was Dino’s famous cappuccino.

This gathering would not have been complete without the students showing their appreciation with a gift for the voluntary work and time Dino puts into making learning Italian an absolutely fun experience. As Dino often reminds us, “the added benefit of learning a foreign language is the importance of exercising the mind along with the body in order to be totally healthy and fit.”

The Italian American Club is delighted to continue sponsoring free Italian classes and movies again in the fall to anyone who would like to learn the Italian language, history and culture. Classes for beginning and intermediate students and the “Film Series” will be starting the first week in October.

Additional information about the classes and film series can be obtained by contacting Ken Minichiello at kenminichiello@cox.net.