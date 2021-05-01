Irish American Club’s 12th annual Charitable Golf Tournament

Suzanne Rambach

We certainly had the luck of the Irish on March 13 and 14. The weather was perfect for golfing, and we had a total of 264 eager golfers on the Tuscany Falls golf courses. The 18 teams of 9-holers teed off on Saturday and the 48 teams of 18-holers teed off on Sunday to adhere to the COVID-19 restrictions in place. Thanks to the generosity of the golfers, local businesses, and community patrons we raised $20,200! The tournament is the club’s major fundraising event, and we are so very grateful to be able to host this event that benefits local charities and supports scholarships for Millennium High School students. We had 53 sponsors donating money, services, and certificates for golf and food, and we received 87 certificates from local businesses and restaurants for additional food and services. Please thank them and show your appreciation by supporting them with your patronage. They deserve our business.

The winners for the 9-hole men’s group were Rob Risden, Doyle Blaylock, Willard Bradshaw, and Casey Jones. Gary Havens, Lynn Havens, Don Simons, and Gretchen Simons won the 9-hole mixed group. The winners for the 9-hole women’s group were Dede Harrington, Carol Horan, Kris Robinson, and Hattie Mulcahy.

For the 18-holers, the winners for the men’s group were Tom Scheel, Don Mayo, Curt Zimmerman, and Robert Froelich. The winners of the women’s group were Vicki Wolfe, Kathleen Heigh, Katie Woodward, and Ellen Enright. Jay Corn, Jean Corn, Suzi Heap, and John Heap were the winners of the mixed 18-holers.

It is tradition that we award prizes for the best “wearin ‘o the green,” and this year’s winners were Dotty Thomas, Marty Kirkman, Kathi Catalano, and Leslie Gearig as a group and Greg McGee as an individual.

In addition, we had prizes for closest to the pin, closest to the line, and a hole-in-one. Unfortunately, no one had a hole-in-one, but Lloyd Callahan, Mike D’Onofrio, Carol Yamamoto, Renee Shellhorse, Steve Kunkle, Monty Pierson, Helen Wagner, Monica Lee, Grant McNeil, Karen Andrews, Steve Kane, and Susan Gavin won awards for closest to the pin. Bjarne Kaer, Grant McNeil, Pat Kaer, Linda Boyd, Robert Froelich, and JoAnne Nix won awards for closest to the line.

An event of this magnitude cannot happen without the dedication and hard work of the Golf Tournament Committee: Rick Savage, Jim Stephens, Mike Harrington, Becky Anderson, Nancy Shaw, Sally Savage, Susan Gleason, Greg and Susan Harris, Tom MacKenzie, and Greg Roth. A special thank you is extended to Dave Vader, our Tuscany Falls golf pro. We were also blessed with over 40 volunteers over this two-day event. Heartfelt appreciation to all our sponsors, supporters, local businesses, and volunteers for making this a huge success!