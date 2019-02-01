The ladies of PebbleCreek love a great day of golf. If they get to dress up and decorate their carts, even better.

Sheri Sears had a brilliant idea. She created and planned the inaugural Candy Cane Classic. She picked a date and sent invites to golfing friends in PebbleCreek.

She filled the field of 80, with fabulously fun foursomes. Each team would play 18 holes and use two net scores to determine the final outcome. The winner with the lowest net score won $1,600 and donated it to their favorite charity. The winners were Jenna Ridgeway, Barbara Rossi, Jan Tuszka and Tina Stepzinki. The charity they chose was Rett Syndrome, a horrible neurological disease with no cure.

The Candy Cane Classic was a fabulous event. Sheri and her fellow organizers put together a day of golfing fun. Check in had Christmas music, a parade of amazing outfits and decorated carts galore. On the course there was a special train with yummy treats.

The shared photos will highlight this awesome day of fun, friendship and giving.

Thank you to Sheri Sears for planning a wonderful event and we look forward to the second annual Candy Cane Classic.