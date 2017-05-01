Honoring Those Who Serve On Armed Forces Day

Traci Baker

Armed Forces Day is celebrated on the third Saturday in May, this year, Saturday, May 20. It falls near the end of Armed Forces Week, which begins on the second Saturday of May and ends on the third Sunday of May.

First observed on May 20, 1950 the day was created to honor Americans serving in the five U.S. military branches following the consolidation of the military services in the U.S. Department of Defense. The United States’ longest continuously running Armed Forces Day Parade is held in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

PebbleCreek’s Armed Forces Plaza was dedicated May 15, 2010 to honor all who serve or have served in the U.S. Armed Forces. The plaza is located directly west of the PebbleCreek Eagle’s Nest Clubhouse. The plaza is made up of pavers and seat caps engraved with the names of servicemen and women of PebbleCreek residents, family or friends. It also features military branch flags, the U.S. Flag and a beautiful water feature.

The Armed Forces Plaza is a place to remember those who have served and are serving. Please consider visiting the plaza often, but especially during Armed Services Week and on Saturday, May 20 when a patriotic wreath will be displayed.

In recognition of the service of all of our Armed Forces, the Eagle’s Nest Restaurant will offer a special breakfast buffet from 7:00 to 10:00 a.m. on Armed Forces day, Saturday, May 20; $6 military, $8 others.