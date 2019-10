Karen Giles

Be sure to mark your calendars! The PebbleCreek Artists’ Holiday Fest will be held Saturday, Dec. 7, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Creative Arts Center at Tuscany Falls. All items for sale in the Holiday Fest are created by PebbleCreek artists. It’s the perfect place to find handmade, one-of-a-kind items for everyone on your holiday shopping list.