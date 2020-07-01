Field of Dreams Gets Refreshed

Fred Dresser

The Robson Field of Dreams, after being closed due to the coronavirus, got refreshed this past month.

We have a new warm-up area, made possible by monetary and physical contributions from PCSSA players. Our thanks to Jan Hangen in helping to bring this warm-up area to fruition.

Thirty-two tons of new gravel was spread in the common areas. Pavers were installed by the storage shed.

The visitor dugout received a two-foot pony wall and drainage system.

These projects were supervised by Chris Raptoplous, aka Rappy. Chris, along with members of the PCSSA, worked on these improvements.