Eleven Heavenly

Grant Hachmann

On Saturday, March 23, the Arizona Flats Bicycling Group rode their 11th annual Century Ride in heavenly conditions. The temperature was cool, little to no wind and the auto drivers were quite courteous. The group consists primarily of PebbleCreekers and has been riding together for 11 plus years. The Century routes transited the cities of Goodyear, Avondale, Litchfield Park, Glendale, El Mirage, Peoria, Sun City West, Surprise and Waddell.

Completing the full 100-mile ride were Bill Simmons, Jeff Gillen, Laura Leno, Ken Goos, Judy Sontag, Reg Westgarth, Anne Stratton, Jim Morris, Jim De Sena and Susanne Vander Hayden. Completing the Metric Century (62.2 miles) were Cliff Pappas, Jean Hachmann, Grant Hachmann, Dianna Bedwell, Bill Halte, Joe Carter, Fred Carlson and Ruth Bindler. The elapsed ride times varied from five- to seven-hours.

Providing food and drink along the route were PebbleCreek’s own Tri Chicks consisting of Mary Simmons, Julie Walmsley, Gilda Pointras, Susie Nee and Gretchen Simmons. Also offering much appreciated support were Gay Pappas, Theresa Carter and Bill Walker.

The group celebrated their accomplishments at Sunrise Park enjoying food and drink. And cyclists consume a lot of food and drink.

The Arizona Flats Group invites other riders to join them. The group rides five days a week, weather permitting. Different days accommodate different types of riders. The Sunday morning ride accommodates riders of all abilities and is a good place to find out if road cycling is for you. If you are interested in joining the group please call its leader Cliff Pappas at 602-770-2462 or email him at cliff2939@aol.com. Bicycling is a great way to get/stay in physical shape.