John Harguindeguy

The October dance for the PebbleCreek Ballroom Dance Club is “Dance into Fall,” scheduled for Oct. 18, in the Eagle’s Nest Ballroom. The evening will start at 6 p.m. with no-host cocktails, as well as opening ticket sales for members for the Nov. 16, Mistletoe Ball, followed by dancing from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. with the music of keyboardist and vocalist Michael Carollo. Michael knows the music for ballroom dancers, and he will place out cards on the tables for you to request special music or dance style.

Make a night of it, dress is casual, with tables of ten, and it will be a great night to work on the dance moves before all of the holiday festivities.

The cost for the evening is $10 for members and $15 for non-members. Tickets will be sold at the door on the evening of the dance, as well as at the Eagle’s Nest kiosk on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 8, and 15, as well as Thursday, Oct. 3 and 10, from 10 a.m. to noon. We hope to see you there— we’re fortunate to have these facilities—and look forward to seeing you at the kiosk and the dance.