Cool Hiking in the Grand Tetons

Lynn Warren

While Phoenix temperatures were consistently hitting triple digits, three Hiking Club couples headed north for a week in Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Park and enjoyed great weather, with temperatures topping out around 80 degrees. If you haven’t been to the Tetons, the mountains are magnificent and offer great hiking. On June 28, after an early morning start to avoid crowded trails, the hikers arrived at scenic Surprise Lake and Amphitheater Lake after a 5.5-mile hike with a climb of more than 3,000 feet. Later in the week, the hikers did a second, easier hike into Cascade Canyon and were rewarded with outstanding scenery and got to view a moose having a late morning snack of willow. Although the parks were extremely crowded, the hikers enjoyed a great week but had a bit of a challenge re-acclimating to Phoenix temperatures.