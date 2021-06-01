Christian Men’s Fellowship Renews Outreach at Food Shelf

Curt Zimmerman

Outreach efforts were renewed recently by the Men’s Christian Fellowship of PebbleCreek, as volunteers traveled to St. Mary’s Food Bank in Surprise. COVID-19 restrictions on travel and indoor access to facilities has interrupted the annual outreach effort until recently. The contingent spent a busy and rewarding three hours sorting food items, packing food baskets, and taking them to people’s cars in the parking lot. For other volunteer opportunities at the St. Mary’s Food Bank, call 602-242-3663 or visit them online at volunteer.firstfoodbank.org.

Fellowship member, Jim Sykes, is the lead contact for the food bank effort. “There are many volunteer efforts at the Food Bank and as Matthew 25:40 says, ‘For whatsoever you do to the least of your brothers and sisters, you do unto me,’” said Sykes. “We are hoping to increase our volunteer efforts at the Food Bank to monthly.” Jim Sykes can be reached at 614-395-4907 or [email protected]

The Men’s Christian Fellowship of PebbleCreek is a group of 130 men that meets the first Wednesday of each month (October through May) with guest speakers, conducts outreach efforts, and has weekly bible study opportunities.