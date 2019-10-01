Chic Boutique is back on Nov. 6!

Traci Baker

Chic Boutique is back on Wednesday, Nov. 6, from noon to 5 p.m. at the Tuscany Falls Ballroom. There will be vendors with fashions, accessories, jewelry, home-decor, make-up, skin care, hair fashions, wigs, and much more. Doors will open to residents at noon, so bring your friends and neighbors, and join in the fun! There will be a cash bar, and snacks will be available for purchase. Don’t wait—make your plans now to attend, and catch up on the latest trends in design and fashion with your friends. Admission is three non-perishable food items. All attendees also will receive a ticket for a chance to win a fabulous door prize!