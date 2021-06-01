Linda Rowe and Carole Schumacher

Have you ever wondered why the PebbleCreek Quilters Club (PCQC) makes a special charity fundraising quilt each year? The answer is easy. We use the funds to procure supplies for the charities we support.

PCQC does a phenomenal amount of charity work for our local community. During the past 15 months alone, PCQC created and donated quilts and other handmade items conservatively valued at more than $80,000. Our current charities include Hospice of the Valley, Southwest Family Advocacy Center, Abrazo Hospital, Natalie’s House, Ryan House, Bosom Buddies, New Life Center, and the PebbleCreek Pet Companion Club. Since 2019, PCQC has gifted retired PebbleCreek residents who served in the military 25 quilts annually to celebrate Veterans Day. By estimating our charitable donations over the past 20-plus years, we’ve given more than $1,000,000 back to our community (using a conservative estimate of $50,000/year).

PCQC is highly respected throughout the southwest Valley. Our community involvement has garnered recognition not just in PebbleCreek but from numerous media outlets including West Valley View, VIVA Magazine, Litchfield Park/Goodyear Independent newspaper, and Arizona PBS.

This year’s charity fundraising quilt design is Riverbend. Riverbed was designed by internationally recognized quilt designer Judy Martin and shown in her book, Piece ‘N’ Play Quilts. When Judy designed this quilt, she had in mind a Japanese garden. She wanted the colors to reflect earth, stone, and vegetation, with all its varying undertones. Photos do not accurately reflect the real beauty of this quilt.

If you would like to support our charity work and perhaps win a stunning quilt, tickets for this masterpiece are available at the PebbleCreek Creative Arts Center or via the PebbleCreek Quilters Club website at www.pebblecreekquilters.org/payments using PayPal. The drawing is scheduled for Dec. 13, 2021.

Tickets are $1 for one, $5 for six, $10 for 13, $15 for 21, $20 for 30.