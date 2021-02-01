Charitable Golf Tournament Hosted by the Irish American Club

Suzanne Rambach, Public Relations Director

The PebbleCreek Irish American Club is hosting its 12th annual Charitable Golf Tournament on March 13 and March 14. The tournament is the club’s major fundraising event. Last year’s golf tournament enabled the PC Irish American Club to donate a total of $25,000 to local charities and student scholarships. The New Life Center, a local shelter for survivors of domestic violence, received a check for $7,500. Meals of Joy, a local charity that serves freshly prepared homemade meals for seniors in need, also received a check for $7,500. In addition, the club donated $2,000 to the Irish Cultural Center in Phoenix, whose mission is to preserve Irish culture and heritage by offering tours, classes, performances, a library, genealogy research, and more. Six National Honor Society students graduating from Millennium High School were awarded a total of $8,000 to assist them as they pursue their academic futures.

The 2021 golf tournament will be a little different this year to follow the CDC guidelines and the rules of the homeowners association and the PebbleCreek Golf Management Team. There will be two 9-hole groups on Saturday, March 13 with tee times beginning at 8 a.m. on the Tuscany Falls East course playing a scramble format. The registration fee is $60 per golfer, plus a $25 greens fee. On Sunday, March 14, there will be an 18-hole group playing a shamble format with tee times starting at 8 a.m. on the Tuscany Falls East course. The registration fee is $60 per golfer, plus a $40 greens fee.

There will be cash prizes to the first place team for the 9-hole groups and the 18-hole group, which will include women, men, and mixed teams. There will be $500 payable to the first hole-in-one, one woman and one man on specific holes. There will also be prize money for closest to pin and closest to line. It has been a tradition of the club to ask our members and guests to dress up in their favorite Irish attire, and each year the lucky winners get a cash prize for the best “Wearing o’ the Green.”

This will be a fun-filled event with practiced social distancing. The registration form may be found at the Tuscany Falls Pro Shop or by contacting Rick Savage. If you don’t have a full team, we have volunteers to assist you in completing a team. You do not need to be a member of the PebbleCreek Irish American Club to participate. Each golfer will go home with a complimentary gift bag and a good feeling that they helped raise much needed funds for local Goodyear charities and assisted by financing scholarship money for students entering college next year. For more information, please email Chair Rick Savage at [email protected]