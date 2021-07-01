Camera Club Picture of the Month

Lynn Warren

Part of each monthly camera club meeting is an image review. Members can submit photos, which are discussed and critiqued in a non-threatening manner by peers and more accomplished members, providing feedback as to what worked well and what might have been done differently. Via the review, members can see examples of the work of others and learn approaches and techniques, which they might choose to incorporate in their own photographs. Each month, one picture is selected as Camera Club Photo of the Month. At the June review, the beautiful lily pad photo taken by Lisa Dobrin with a Samsung Galaxy S8, with a little in-phone tweaking, was chosen as the photo of the month. See, you don’t necessarily need an expensive, complex camera to take good pictures.