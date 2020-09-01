Carolyn Rota, Public Relations, PC Bocce Ball Assoc.

Well here we are in September of 2020 and not much has changed. It’s still warm (okay, hot) everyone is trying to stay safe, and hoping that we can get back to some type of normal that we all once enjoyed.

As far as Bocce, there is no league play until we can figure out a way to play safely. Even though the courts are open for practicing and fun play to all Bocce Members and PebbleCreek Residents, we advise that if you want some outdoor exercise, playing at night is better—still warm, but no sun. As of this writing, everyone that wants to play on the courts must follow the HOA guidelines, especially social distancing, and everyone (even bocce members) must bring your own bocce balls. The bocce shed is locked.

There really are no new updates as far as to when you can register for the fall 2020-21 bocce ball session. The board will be seeking guidance from the HOA as to when and how we can resume play. We anticipate that we will have to make several changes on team sizes, spacing, and times. Once things have been decided notices, as always, will be sent to captains and put on Quickscores.

Once again, for all updates about the start of the 2020-21 bocce sessions, please visit Quickscores at www.Quickscores.com/pebblecreekbocce. If you have any questions, please contact Pres. Tom Bose at 602-478-8747 or matrbose@cox.net. For registration, contact Angela Petter at 623-215-3416 or pcboccereg@aol.com.

Remember: wash your hands often, wear a mask when necessary. If you are feeling ill, see a doctor and follow their orders, and keep social distancing.

Until the October Bocce News, here’s a photo of the PebbleCreek Bocce Ball Association board members, just in case you forgot who we are.