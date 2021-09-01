Jeff Wilson

Pottery Club classes are back in full swing.

Everyone in the beginning pottery class made three or more beautiful projects, including a large bowl with an embossed design, a luminaria, and a traditional Japanese-style bottle. These projects provided an opportunity for participants to learn the tools and techniques necessary to make any handmade project they may want to make in the future.

A goal of this class is to prepare students to be able to work safely and independently.

Examples of projects made in pottery club classes can be seen in the display case outside the pottery room in the Creative Arts Center. When at the Creative Arts Center, be sure to visit the Expressions Gallery to see the beautiful art created by your friends and neighbors here in PebbleCreek.

Watch for more beginning pottery classes, as well as advanced and specialty classes, including clay pumpkins, clay jewelry, Japanese tea ceremony cups, and beach stone rattles.