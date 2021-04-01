Artist of the Month: Glass Artist Stephen Nathan

Karla Heinz, PCGAC President

Stephen Nathan grew up in the suburbs of Chicago. Because of his interest in environmental issues, he attended Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa and the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa, where he received degrees in biology and environmental engineering. He then worked as an environmental engineer for 12 years with the federal government in the office of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

In 2000, he began looking into possible locations for retirement. He always loved being in the sun, and by 2003 a final decision was made to build a home in PebbleCreek. Although he wasn’t retiring until 2007, his home was completed in 2004. He would travel back and forth from Chicago to PebbleCreek until 2007, when he became a full-time resident here. Stephen visited our art gallery numerous times and became interested in the arts because of all the talented artists here. He then enrolled in a stained glass beginner’s class. At that time, he made stained glass windows for his kitchen, not having any prior artistic training! He then became interested in glass art and expanded to fused glass projects. Fused glass has truly become his main interest, and he remains very busy within the club. He served as president of the PebbleCreek Glass Art Club (PCGAC) in 2012, as well as being a member of the Creative Arts Council, representing the PCGAC. You can usually find pieces of his art in the gallery or in the windows of the art gallery, which are for sale.

Stephen is considered a kiln master and volunteers his time to run the kilns once a week, along with teaching a few specialty classes each year. In addition, he is one of the artists who participates every few weeks in re-staging the art gallery and the beautiful windows you see as you walk into the galleries. He is assisted by Millie Burrows and Linda Montgomery. Our glass club window is done by Barbara Sanford.

The gallery windows have just been re-staged for spring, so stop by and see Stephen’s work along with many other PebbleCreek artists!