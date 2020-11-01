Annual Walk4Hearing

Shannon Tyree

Out for your morning walk? Stop by Sunrise Park on Saturday, Nov. 7, and find out more about hearing loss during a Walk4Hearing.

Join fellow Creeker’s with hearing loss Saturday, Nov. 7 from 8 to 10 a.m. at Sunrise Park. PebbleCreek residents and members of the West Valley Chapter of the Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA) will be walking and picnicking for the annual national HLAA Walk4Hearing.

Stop by, grab a cold water, and learn how 48 million Americans are affected by hearing loss.

Maybe you, or someone you know, have hearing loss? Maybe you have hearing aids but they’re in your drawer and not your ears. We understand! We’ll share with you how our HLAA chapter helps with educational resources, tips, technology, and most of all, compassion.

Of course, we are following all socially appropriate distancing and mask wearing protocols.

Our chapter meetings are presently being held on Zoom the second Tuesday of the month. November’s meeting is scheduled for Nov. 10 at noon. You are welcome to join us. For information about the walk, or how to drop in on a monthly meeting, email info@hlaawestvalleyaz.org. Prefer to call? Contact PC resident Shannon Tyree at 651-485-8818.

We are “hear” for you and can help make your hearing life better! See you on the 7th.