Activities Upcoming Special Events Details and Descriptions

Traci Baker, Director of Community Activities & Communications

Pine and Tonto Natural Bridge June 9

Travel to the small, quaint community of Pine. Begin by visiting the Pine Creek Canyon Lavender Farm where three varieties of lavender are grown using the water of the Pine Creek. Then continue to Tonto Natural Bridge where a picnic lunch is included. $115 per person, on sale now in the Activities Office.

To reopen our beautiful Renaissance Theater, we welcome back the wildly popular…

One of These Nights—Tribute to the Eagle’s June 11

The ultimate tribute to America’s favorite band, The Eagles!

One of These Nights promises exactly that—an unforgettable night featuring the music of The Eagles—one of the most successful rock bands of all time!

Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. online and in the Activities Office on May 4 for $30.

Sierra Nevada Journey June 19 through 23

Fly from Phoenix to Sacramento and discover Old Town. Then travel to Reno on Amtrak through Donner Pass, along the Truckee River. Visit Lake Tahoe, a pristine 22-mile-long lake, and enjoy the MS Dixie cruise on the crystal-blue lake. Walk through time in Virginia City. Includes airfare. $1,075 pp/double $1,350 pp/single; on sale now in the Activities Office.

Fourth of July in Flagstaff July 3 through 4

Spend the July 4 holiday weekend in Flagstaff. Enjoy the fireworks and the Flagstaff Art in the Park arts and crafts festival, featuring tightly juried one-of-a-kind fine art and fine crafts designed and shown by the artists. $299 pp/double $379 pp/single; on sale now in the Activities Office.

Fourth of July in San Diego July 3 through 6

Travel to San Diego for a Big Bay Boom Fourth of July. San Diego will light up with a spectacular firework display orchestrated to originally produced music selections. It is one of the largest fireworks displays in the country. Also includes the USS Midway, a harbor cruise, SeaPort Village, and Coronado Island. $1,125 pp/double $1,495 pp/single; on sale now in the Activities Office.

Cave Creek High Tea and Shopping July 17

Established in 2002, the English Rose Tea Room has been regularly voted Best Place for Afternoon Tea by Phoenix Magazine. With an interior to rival the Ritz Hotel and a romantic, shady patio for tea al fresco, the English Rose Tea Room is a true gem. $125 per person; on sale now in the Activities Office.

Pageant of the Masters July 21 through 23

The Pageant of the Masters is a remarkable presentation of “living pictures,” where the cast creates classical and contemporary artwork. $775 pp/double $975 pp/single; on sale now in the Activities Office.

Turn the Page—Bob Seger Tribute July 23

Turn The Page is an incredible re-creation of the live Bob Seger experience, performed by The Sam Morrison Band. Every effort has been made to make sure each song is performed exactly as you remember it and that it is delivered with all the passion and excitement you would expect at a Bob Seger show.

Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. online and in the Activities Office on June 22; $30.

Margaritaworld—Jimmy Buffett Tribute Aug. 20

Margaritaworld is the number one fun tribute to the music and aura of Jimmy Buffett. This is a party like no other—direct from Las Vegas and starring The Stinson Brotherz! The Stinson Brotherz are a former Capitol Records Hollywood and A&M Records Nashville act. They have performed around the world, on cruise ships, and in multiple Las Vegas showrooms. Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. online and in the Activities Office on July 13; $30.

Broadway in the Desert—Tuacahn Outdoor Theatre Aug. 23 through 26

Tuacahn is well known for its professional productions, and the 2021 season promises to be another great one. In addition to the performance at Tuacahn, are the Penn and Teller show in Las Vegas, Zion, and Valley of Fire State Park. $775 pp/double $925 pp/single; on sale now in the Activities Office.