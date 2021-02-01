2020 Opportunity Quilt Winners

Linda Rowe

No one was more surprised than Virgie Manley when her husband, Joel, told her they needed to go pick something up. As it turned out, Joel had bought just five tickets online from the PC Quilters Club for the 2020 Opportunity Quilt. Joel was very excited and said, “We won!” Joel had bought the tickets just three weeks after the couple moved to PebbleCreek last March.

Virgie was thrilled. She loves all the colors in the quilt. They are now deciding where to put the king-sized quilt.

While the Manley’s haven’t had a chance to enjoy all the amenities at PebbleCreek, they are looking forward to meeting others when things return to normal. Join me in congratulating and welcoming the Manleys to PebbleCreek.

Next month we will unveil the 2021 Opportunity Quilt. Tickets will then be available online or in the Creative Art Center Gift Shop.