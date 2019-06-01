2019 PCLGA Member/Guest Rock and Roll Tournament

Flight 1, 1st Gross: Kathy Hubert-Wyss, Nicki Reuterfeldt, Molly Baker, Barbara Patrow Flight 1, 1st Net: Sharon Hadley, Susan Hamm, Cindy Sota, Lauren Tassoti Flight 2, lst Gross: Nancy Kyle, Bonnie Kehoe, Vera Isley, Susan Isley Flight 2, 1st Net: Mary Archuleta, Carolyn Apodaca, Jackie Goupil, Sue Cooper Flight 4, 1st Gross: Amy Finn, Sharon Johnson, Marsha Conrad, Diana Hull Flight 4, 1st Net: Sharon Rogers, Patty Brown, Betty Kraig, Donna Monk. Flight 5, 1st Gross: Barbara Breland, Charlene Duffy, Carolyn Suttles, Carole Escajeda Flight 5, 1st Net: Jane Pulvermacher, Lezlee Leonardi, Karen Visscher, Nan Perkins Flight 6, 1st Gross: Pat DeMatties, Elaine Goodrich, Elaine Carlson, Joan Haroldson Flight 6, 1st Net: Judy `Worrell, Maureen Nutter, Karen Stadjuhar, Cindy Tollefson

Deanna Mendiola

The PebbleCreek Ladies Golf Association (PCLGA) members and guests “rocked around the clock” for three days during the 2019 Member/Guest Tournament held April 7-9. This very popular yearly event was a huge success thanks to the planning, hard work and dedication of the tournament committee led by Kittie Day, Chairwoman, plus committee members Chris Cook, Linda Glazar, Donna Havener, Pat Laatsch, Alice Lewis, Chanca Morrell, Karen Poturalski, Debbie Sayre, Sheri Sears, Carolyn Suttles and Claudia Tiger.

A very lively horse race was a great addition to our Member/Guest Tournament and opened the event Sunday with a 1:00 p.m. post time. There were 31 teams (five flights) who participated, starting on Tuscany Falls East, holes 1, 3, 5 and 7. As the race progressed, the team with the highest score on the hole was eliminated and in the case of a tie, there was a chip off. After teams were eliminated, they would join all the other participants watching and cheering on those still competing. The race went down to the wire! Congratulations to the first-place team over the finish line and in the winner’s circle: Vicki Ray, Cindy Wagner, Lisa Reichert and Andrea Renner.

Sunday concluded with an evening dinner that took us back in time to our “rock and roll” days with music provided by a DJ. Many members and guests could be found “rocking the night away” on the dance floor after dinner! Another tournament highlight enjoyed by participants was Monday evening “Bingo, Burgers and Beer”! A luncheon and awards ceremony brought the tournament to a close on Tuesday afternoon and featured results of the money tree and raffle basket drawings and tournament results.

The tournament had a field of 248 players (62 teams). Each team played one day on the Eagle’s Nest course and one day on the Tuscany Falls East course. The Eagle’s Nest format was a best ball and included the opportunity to play “skins” if you bet on yourself. The Tuscany Falls East course format was a “shamble.” This is a format where each player tees off and then the team decides which shot is the best. From there each player hits a second shot and finishes the hole playing her own ball. Payout was to the top three gross and top four net teams in each flight.

The first place gross and net tournament results are as follows:

Flight 1 1st Gross: Kathy Hubert-Wyss, Nicki Reuterfeldt, Barbara Patrow, Molly Baker; 1st Net: Cindy Sota, Lauren Tassotti, Sharon Hadley, Susan Hamm.

Flight 2 1st Gross: Vera Isley, Susan Isley, Nancy Kyle, Bonnie Kehoe; 1st Net: Carolyn Apodaca, Mary Archuleta, Jacki Goupil, Sue Cooper.

Flight 3 1st Gross: Glenda Spohr, Vicki Main, Teresa Christianson, Sue Lorenz; 1st Net: Barbara Wagner, Margi Cantrell, Christine Urbatchka, Tesha Crelley.

Flight 4 1st Gross: Diana Hull, Marsha Conrad, Sharon Johnson, Amy Flinn; 1st Net: Donna Monk, Betty Kraig, Patty Brown, Sharon Rogers.

Flight 5 1st Gross: Carolyn Suttles, Barbara Breland, Carole Escajeda, Charleen Duffy; 1st Net: Nan Perkins, Karen Visscher, Lezlee Leonardi, Jane Pulvermacher.

Flight 6 1st Gross: Elaine Carlson, Joan Haroldson, Pat DeMatties, Pat Goodrich; 1st Net: Karen Stadjuhar, Judy Bergner, Cindy Tollefson, Maureen Nutter.

Special thanks to the many, many great volunteers and especially the PebbleCreek Golf Pro Shop and Food and Beverage staff members! The tournament would not be successful without the 68 generous sponsors who supported the tournament; we could not do it without all of you!