Traci Baker

Selected by the HOA Board of Directors for his many, many years of service to the community of PebbleCreek, Russ Galewski was honored as 2016 Volunteer of the Year by the HOA at the annual Committee Volunteers reception on February 4. He has served for many years on the Golf Committee and also served on the Strategic Planning Committee. “Sharing his personal time and knowledge for the betterment of the community has always been his trademark,” shared Bill Barnard, General Manager. Well-deserved congratulations to Russ!