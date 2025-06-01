Yoga Club Goes to Sedona

Leslie Darden

Sixteen women from the Yoga Club of PebbleCreek embarked on an unforgettable journey to Sedona for a rejuvenating yoga festival May 1 through 4. They embraced the stunning red rock landscapes, the energy of the desert, and the powerful vortexes. From the moment they arrived laughter filled the air as stories were shared and friendships deepened. Each day they immersed themselves in various workshops, discovering new techniques and philosophies that enriched their spirits. The festival not only rejuvenated their bodies, it also strengthened the connection between them, making it a truly transformative experience to cherish forever.