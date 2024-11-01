Westwind Tavern PebbleCreek Opening Tuesday, December 10, 4 p.m.

Dining reservations encouraged.

Log in to the HOA website at pebblecreekhoa.org and look for the Westwind OpenTable icon on the homepage.

Walk-ins are welcome and will be seated when space is available.

Open House Tours

Walk through to get a first look at this beautiful new restaurant.

• Monday, Dec. 2, 10 a.m. to noon

• Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2 to 4 p.m.

Check out the new décor, layout, amazing long bar, all the TVs, snack bar, new kitchen, and more!

Meet the staff • Meet the chef • Taste samples of new menu items • Preview the gastropub-inspired menu • Check out the inviting patio

Dates are subject to change.

HOW WAS THE NEW TAVERN NAME SELECTED?

We worked with a marketing firm who presented several ideas. The Westwind name and logo were selected. Part of the design inspiration is that the west wind is responsible for much of Arizona’s meteorological phenomena, including the beautiful cumulus clouds that form over the area, bringing both monsoon rains and welcome cloud cover. The cloud portion of the logo is a bold, yet simple mark that is an ode to relief, shelter, and nourishment that the west wind brings—like the Westwind will bring to the PebbleCreek community. The word and font part of the logo embraces modern rustic aesthetics with a bold, one-of-a-kind design that is both timeless and memorable. Another tie to the name is the fact that the Westwind is on the west side of our community and on the West Course.

HOURS OF OPERATION

Tavern:

Sunday through Thursday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Open for theater Afterglows—hours will vary

Snack Bar: Daily 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Pizza: Dine-in or takeout during Tavern hours

THE FACILITY

40+ seat indoor/outdoor bar

14 overhead TVs

Open-view pizza oven

Indoor/outdoor Snack Bar

Private dining and party areas

Patio with green space

The Patio

New green space

Dining and bar service

Patio heaters

Comfortable seating areas

New restrooms accessible from outside

Snack Bar

Open daily 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Four varieties of beer on tap

Grab-and-Go items for breakfast and lunch

Pizza Oven

Available for dine-in or takeout

Gluten-friendly cauliflower crust available

Specialty or build-your-own options

Window for open view to pizza oven

FOOD & BAR CONCEPT

Gastropub-inspired fare

Upbeat, stylish, and relaxed environment

Creative and unique scratch-made recipes

Signature cocktails and wide variety of draft and bottled beer

Snack Bar for Grab-and-Go service

Long bar, communal tables, and patio for socializing

Booth and smaller table options

WHAT IS GASTROPUB-INSPIRED FARE?

Coined in the 1990s in the UK, the term has come to mean pub-style food (entrees, burgers, pizza, salad, sandwiches, appetizers, etc.) that is prepared and served with an elevated sensibility; scratch-made, locally-sourced, smaller batches, unique ingredients.

gas·tro·nom·ic

adjective

relating to the practice of cooking or eating good food

ACTIVITIES

Taco Tuesday—Coming in January

Bar Trivia Thursday—Coming in January

Prime Rib Saturday—Coming in January

Happy Hour, 3 to 5 p.m.—Monday-Friday

First Friday Live Music—Coming in February

Bar Special Events:

Super Bowl, St Patrick’s Day, Final Four, Oktoberfest, and more!

Cornhole on the Patio Green

MEET THE MANAGERS AND CHEF

Jon Cowan

Jon Cowan Director of Restaurants, PebbleCreek

With 20 years of experience in the food and beverage industry, Jon Cowan brings a wealth of expertise to his role as Director of Restaurants at PebbleCreek. Prior to joining the team two years ago, Jon worked with Wyndham Hotels and Resorts in Colorado Springs, where he honed his leadership and operational skills. His dedication to delivering outstanding dining experiences to the PebbleCreek community.

Doug Blankenship

Doug Blankenship Executive Chef—Restaurants

Chef Doug Blankenship is a Pacific Northwest native with 25 years of experience as an executive chef. Over his career, he has worked in a range of culinary environments, including hotels, senior living, and fine dining establishments. Doug has lived in Arizona for 16 years and has been a valued member of the PebbleCreek team for the past year. His expertise and passion for culinary excellence continue to elevate the dining experience at PebbleCreek.

Joshua Pollard

Joshua Pollard Restaurant Manager, Westwind Tavern

Joshua Pollard, newly promoted to Restaurant Manager at Westwind Tavern, has been serving the PebbleCreek community for nine years. With 11 years of experience in the food and beverage industry, Joshua also brings valuable marketing expertise from his previous role as Director of Marketing for a local travel agency. His dedication and diverse skill set make him a strong leader at Westwind Tavern.

WHAT ABOUT EAGLE’S NEST RESTAURANT?

The comfort food and familiar feeling of this long-favored restaurant and dedicated staff has not changed. You will still experience the same friendly service and menu. None of the items on the Westwind menu will be duplicated at Eagle’s Nest or vice versa. These two restaurants will remain part of the same family, but yet distinct in their offerings. Eagle’s Nest will still offer your favorite activities like Karaoke Wednesday, Pasta Night, Fish Fry Friday, and special holiday dinners like Mother’s Day, Easter, and Thanksgiving. Eagle’s Nest Restaurant hours of operation will adjust sometime in November and be similar to what they were prior to the closure of Toscana’s. Watch for this information in an upcoming issue of Cheers!, PebbleNews, and on the HOA website.