Want to Learn to Dance?

Carrie Mataraza

New dance classes in tap and jazz are returning to PebbleCreek this fall.

Choreographer Karyn Horst is happy to be offering new tap classes for anyone who has never danced before or who wants to brush off the dust from their old tap shoes from years ago and get back into tap.

Beginner jazz classes will be offered to those who love to move and who want to increase their strength, flexibility, coordination, and endurance. Karyn uses upbeat music, along with fun movements that help relieve stress, reduce blood pressure, and possibly provide some pain relief. The pattern work even keeps your brain young.

These classes are a great way to meet new people, have fun, and get your feet happy, all while keeping yourself fit.

The new classes will begin Monday, Oct. 17, and there will be several offered throughout the week. All classes are held in the Tuscany Falls Fitness Studios.

For more information and to sign up, please call Karyn Horst at 623-535-0587.