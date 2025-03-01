Volunteer of the Year 2024

Traci Baker

During the HOA’s annual volunteer recognition event on Jan. 29, PCHOA Board President Jack Gregory announced that Pam Marshall was selected as the PebbleCreek Homeowners Association’s Volunteer of the Year for 2024. Pam’s selection was met with a rousing round of applause. Over the past three-and-a-half years, Pam has invested her time, talent, and heart into advancing the plan to expand the Creative Arts Center (CAC) so it can better serve the PebbleCreek Community. Among her many roles, she was deeply involved in the architectural redesign of the future CAC concept; she negotiated the space needs of the many clubs who use the center; she championed a community fundraising program to aid the funding of the project, and she has regularly communicated with the PebbleCreek management team and board of directors to keep the project a front-and-center priority. Pam is truly deserving of the Volunteer of the Year recognition.

Congratulations Pam! Thank you for your volunteer spirit!