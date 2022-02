Gillian Driscoll

The PebbleCreek Ukulele Club has a new day, time, and meeting place. We welcome PebbleCreek residents and their guests to join us to learn, jam, sing, or just listen. Ukulele is easy to learn and so much fun!

We play a variety of songs from the 1920s to the Beatles and beyond. Please join us on Thursdays in the Eagle’s Nest Clubhouse Palm Room from 1 to 2:45 p.m.

For more information, call Ross Hart at 541-554-2679 or Gillian Driscoll at 303-548-2108.