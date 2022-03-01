TWGC Thanks PebbleCreekers for Their Sewing Talents and Generosity

Dana West

The Women’s Giving Circle of PebbleCreek (TWGC) will be hosting their second annual packing party to benefit Go With The Flow (gowiththeflowaz.org) on March 14 in the Eagle’s Nest Ballroom. Go With The Flow supports students and those who cannot buy period products. This is an ongoing need that exists throughout the West Valley in shelters, schools, food banks, etc. PebbleCreekers have been invited to participate in two ways. Women throughout our PebbleCreek community have been working hard to sew 1,000 cloth bags that will be used to hold period products donated by our generous community. It is in these colorful bags that TWGC will pack the much-needed supplies for distribution by Go With The Flow.

TWGC’s first packing party was held on St. Patrick’s Day last year, and we are continuing the theme. While this year’s event will be more than double the size of our first packing party, it is sure to be a fun-filled event. There are very few spaces available for individuals to join in the packing party. If interested, contact Dana West at [email protected] For those who would still like to donate product, you may drop off or order for delivery by March 10 to:

Dana West

16184 W. Mulberry Dr.

Goodyear, AZ 85395

(Tuscany Falls side)

[email protected]

The specific need is for maxi pads (size 1), ultra-thin maxi pads (size 1 and 2), pantyliners, tampons (regular and super, only). No overnight pads, please.

Additionally, you may have seen the January PebbleCreek Post article about members of TWGC of PebbleCreek attending the second annual Wine and Chocolate Event, supporting the Southwest Family Advocacy Center (SWFAC), which benefits child and adult victims of abuse. During that event, members of TWGC were treated to an informative tour of the facility. We learned so much on the tour and heard of some very specific needs for the victims that we can provide to the center.

Using TWGC spirit, a project committee has been formed and is working on how to assist SWFAC with the items they need for these victims. Watch the egroup and future PebbleCreek Post articles for more information. We feel certain that the PebbleCreek community will want to participate in helping this wonderful advocacy center.

The spring meeting of TWGC of PebbleCreek has been scheduled for April 7 at 7 p.m. in the Chianti Room, and everyone is welcome.

“Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has…”—Margaret Mead