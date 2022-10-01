The Women’s Giving Circle Supports Local Efforts to End Alzheimer’s

Maureen McCann and Susan Fallon

In keeping with our mission to advocate for and facilitate philanthropic support of organizations in the Phoenix West Valley, for the second year, The Women’s Giving Circle (TWGC) of PebbleCreek is looking forward to supporting the West Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s scheduled for 8 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Glendale Heroes Regional Park. Everyone is more than welcome to join us, and TWGC membership is not required!

There are many ways to support the walk and help the club meet our goal of raising $5,000. We know that some folks are not able to physically participate but may want to donate to the cause—we have included the link below to donate directly to the Alzheimer’s Association as part of our team. Others may want to get some friends together, raise some money, and make a morning of it. Great! Use the same link, share it with friends and family, and watch the donations grow. For those who would like to carpool with club members, just drop us an email at [email protected] with “Alzheimer’s Walk” in the subject line for more information. It is important to note that donations are not required to participate.

The walk itself is largely symbolic. Held in Glendale, there are both 3-mile and 1-mile walk options, and any walking at all is optional. You can find out more by going to the event website at act.alz.org and following the prompts to our local walk.

Last year, TWGC was recognized as a leading local organization in fundraising efforts. This year, with your support, our impact will only grow. For more information about TWGC or to get involved, email us at [email protected]

With the very generous donations from PepsiCo, TWGC members, and a few anonymous PC residents, the teen backpacks were filled on Sept. 7 and delivered to the Southwest Family Advocacy Center (SWFAC). It was a true team effort to secure PepsiCo as our corporate sponsor, receive and organize the items from our Amazon Wish List, and fill the bags. We truly appreciate all the donations, time, and effort that went into this project. We were able to meet our goal of 200 backpacks for the teens that are served by SWFAC, with a total cost impact of approximately $5,000. We are so thankful for the donations that made this project possible.