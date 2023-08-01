The Women’s Giving Circle Makes a Splash

Jill Burnham and Dana West

Temperatures over 111 didn’t keep this group from finding a way to beat the heat with a successful pool party held at the Oasis Pool on July 6 by The Women’s Giving Circle of PebbleCreek (TWGC). This cool social event had 35+ folks braving the heat to enjoy camaraderie and a delicious array of appetizers and desserts.

The next gathering is TWGC’s Annual Fall Meeting to be held in the Chianti Room on Thursday, Sept. 28. Members as well as non-members are invited to attend.

TWGC has a full calendar this coming year packed with giving and social events that offer our members a sense of fulfillment through the activities we participate in together, while fostering a wonderful social network within PebbleCreek.

For more information, contact Willa Kravitz, TWGC president, at [email protected].

“Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has …”—Margaret Mead