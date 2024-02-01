The Women’s Giving Circle Announces Their 4th Annual Period Product Drive!

Sherry Trefz

The Women’s Giving Circle of PebbleCreek (TWGC) will hold their 4th Annual Packing Party on March 20 benefiting Go With The Flow of Arizona (gowiththeflowaz.org). This year, we are pleased to announce our event sponsors as Desert Sage Landscaping, The Grout Doctor, and Just-In Time Moving & Storage.

Residents of PebbleCreek continue to amaze us with their generous support, and we once again are asking for your help to deliver over 16,500 period products to Go With The Flow to support students and individuals who are underserved in our community. The products will be packed in fabric bags graciously sewn by members of the PebbleCreek community.

We are asking for your support by donating the requested period products. Since our Amazon Wishlist was so successful last year, we have created an updated Amazon Wishlist specific to TWGC’s 2024 “Go With The Flow” Packing Party at amazon.com/TWGC_GWTF_Wishlist.

Requested products:

* Tampax Tampons, regular size only

* always radiant Pantyliners, regular size

* always Ultra Thin Pads, size 2

* always or Stayfree Maxi Pads, size 1

Products can also be purchased independently and delivered directly to Sherry Trefz at 2224 N 168th Ave., Tuscany Falls side.

TWGC celebrated a successful 2nd annual Date with a Plate event benefiting Agua Fria Food Bank. Please watch for details and photos in next month’s PebbleCreek Post. A huge thank you to all the talented ladies who created tablescapes for the event, the generous donors of art and experiences for our silent auction, our sponsors, and our community.

“Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has…”—Margaret Mead