The Irish American Club Returns from an Unforgettable 2024 Ireland Tour

Members of the Irish American Club returned from a fabulous group trip to Ireland in June, organized by club members Patty and Keith Barber. One of the club’s members, Barb Mussman, documented the trip with these personal highlights.

“During our unforgettable 2024 Ireland Tour, we embarked on a thrilling adventure to explore 15 breathtaking sites and had the incredible opportunity to take part in seven additional tours, all within just 12 days. Throughout our journey, our exceptional tour guide, Patricia O’Donnell, delighted us with her extensive knowledge of Ireland’s captivating history, while our skilled bus driver, Declan, expertly navigated through narrow passages and challenging roads with remarkable finesse. As we traveled by bus across the rugged, boggy terrain, it felt like an exhilarating roller coaster ride, with each twist and turn offering splendid views that made every moment worthwhile. Despite encountering heavy rain on most days, it seemed every time the bus came to a stop, the rain miraculously subsided, almost as if guided by the mystical hand of the fairies themselves. These unexpected breaks provided us with the perfect opportunity to savor the surroundings. And just as we settled back onto the bus, the rain resumed, as if choreographed by nature itself. The timing of these moments was nothing short of magical, adding to the enchantment of our adventure.

The journey included a visit to the renowned Waterford factory, where we witnessed the mesmerizing process of meticulously crafting exquisite Waterford crystal pieces. The 9/11 tribute in Crystal evoked deep emotions and left a lasting impact. The opulent chandeliers adorning the hotels and cathedrals were nothing short of breathtaking, each one a testament to unparalleled craftsmanship. The panoramic views of the Ring of Kerry and Killarney National Park unveiled Ireland’s natural beauty in all its grandeur. Journeying through the Titanic Museum offered a captivating glimpse into the storied past of the iconic ship. The trip continued north to Belfast, for the poignant tour of the wall in Belfast served as a solemn reminder of the imperative need for peaceful coexistence amidst societal differences.”

Everyone on the fabulous trip agreed, Ireland is indeed a magical place to visit! If you are interested in Irish culture or would like to learn more about the club, please see the club’s website: pcirishaz.org.