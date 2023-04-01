The Circus Came to PebbleCreek!

Pat DeMatties and Deanna Mendiola Cindy Tollefson and Karen Stadjuhar Julie Webb, Suzan Simons, Sue White, and Chris Gruenwald Linda Sweet and Jeannie Alvarez Carol Peterson and Arlene Engelbert Barbara Bates and Esther Frehner Lynn Walkowski and Sharon Temple Leslie Estelle and Carol Dick Barb Economou and Marilyn Reynolds Tricia Self and Dana Becraft Lorie Schlomann and Barbara Rossi Anne Gaus and Renee Shellhorse Nancy Moore and Theresa Pearson Mary Pinski and Barbara McKinney Linda Nathan and Darleen Lockhart Mary Harris and Amber Rivera

Carole Schumacher

The PebbleCreek Ladies Golf Association (PCLGA) Member/Member Tournament on Feb. 28 and March 1 was the Greatest Show on Grass! The weather was just so-so with threats of rainfall that managed to stay in the clouds until tournament completion on Wednesday, but we had our animal crackers to munch on to keep us focused.

The event was played on the Tuscany Falls courses and featured a best ball on one day and a shamble on the other. Each two-person team played the East course one day and the West the other. Each circus-named flight juggled their (golf) games to emerge winners.

Flight 1—Ring Masters: Mary Harris/Amber Rivera, 1st gross; Leslie Estelle/Carol Dick, 1st net; Sharon Hadley/Susan Slaughter, 2nd gross; Ellen Enright/Liz Mitchell, 2nd net; Andrea Dilger/Monica Lee, 3rd gross; Sheri Sears, Laura Drummond, 3rd net

Flight 2—Lions: Linda Nathan/Darleen Lockhart, 1st gross; Barb Economou/Marilyn Reynolds, 1st net; Kittie Day/Kathy Smith and Sarah Marsh/Renee deLassus, 2nd gross tie; Lynda Bronzetti/Jackie Goupil, 2nd net; Teresa Christianson/Kathy Enegren, 3rd net

Flight 3—Tigers: Mary Pinski/Barbara McKinney, 1st gross; Lorie Schlomann/Barbara Rossi, 1st net; Teresita Laron/Marlene O’Halloran, 2nd gross; Denise Johnson/Layne Sheridan, 2nd net; Karen Poturalski/Claudia Tiger, 3rd gross; Judy Hauser/Cheryl Skummer, 3rd net

Flight 4—Bears, Oh My: Nancy Moore/Theresa Pearson, 1st gross; Tricia Self/Dana Becraft, 1st net; Sharma Fleming/Cathy Schafer, 2nd gross; Tina Fisher/Sheila Hooks, 2nd net; Denise Gardner/Carole Schumacher, 3rd gross; Terri Coats/Vicki McLaughlin, 3rd net

Flight 5—Clowns: Anne Gaus/Renee Shellhorse, 1st gross; Lynn Walkowski/Sharon Temple, 1st net; Trish Watkins/Vera Ilsley, 2nd gross; Gayle Hubbard/Christine Urbatchka, 2nd net; Leslie Lowery/Karen Reuland, 3rd gross; Nancy Kyle/Maxine Rivard, 3rd net

Flight 6—Elephants: Barbara Bates/Esther Frehner, 1st gross; Carol Peterson/Arlene Engelbert, 1st net; Lynn Grice/Sally Maki, 2nd gross; Elaine Carlson/Patricia Sabourin, 2nd net; Linda Campbell/Pam Kale, 3rd gross; Carole Escajeda/Carolyn Suttles, 3rd net

Flight 7—Acrobats: Julie Webb/Suzan Simons and Sue White/Chris Gruenwald, 2-way tie for 1st gross; Linda Sweet/Jeannie Alvarez, 1st net; Beverly Clinton/Lynn Matousek, 2nd net; Dede Good/Jane Wiederhold, 3rd gross; Patty Brown/Nancy Williams, 3rd net

Flight 8—Zebras: Cindy Tollefson/Karen Stadjuhar, 1st gross; Pat DeMatties/Deanna Mendiola 1st net; Chelli Fossen/Sandra Rivera, 2nd gross; Mary Barry/Mary Petersen, 2nd net; Arlene Bruce/Ruth Vohs, 3rd gross; Kathleen Carney/Chris Duprey, 3rd net

Congratulations to the winners! Special thanks for organizing a terrific event go to the tournament co-chairs, Claudia Tiger and Cindy Soto.

Following the second day of the tournament, a wonderful chef’s salad was served for lunch, along with circus cupcakes, and the PCLGA had a general meeting and elected their new board for 2023-24.