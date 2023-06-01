That’s a Wrap! The Women’s Giving Circle Recaps 2nd Year as a PC Club

Jill Burnham and Dana West

The Women’s Giving Circle (TWGC) of PebbleCreek (PC) heard from guest speaker, Leanne Leonard, executive director of Agua Fria Food and Clothing Bank, during their annual spring meeting in April. The TWGC membership was also given a recap of their efforts throughout the 2022-23 year, having made a decisive impact with their time and dedication. Together with our community, TWGC members raised and donated $24,000 for the following nonprofit organizations servicing our West Valley: Agua Fria Food Bank; Alzheimer’s Association; Go With The Flow; and Southwest Family Advocacy Center.

Additionally, TWCG held elections with the following members voted in:

President: Willa Kravitz

Vice President: Mary Wiese

Treasurer: JoAnn Fioretti

Secretary: Ruth Shaffer

Director, Marketing Communications: Dana West

Director, Membership Communications: Mary Flynn

Director, Non-profit Evaluation: Susan Fallon

Director, Packing Party: Sherry Trefz

Director, Public Relations: Jill Burnham

Director, Strategic Planning: Maureen McCann

Director, Volunteers: Sydney Nations

TWGC’s next membership event will be a pool party and potluck dinner to be held at 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 6 at the Tuscany Falls Oasis Pool. Members are asked to sign up for the event through TWGC’s member communication tool (Team Cowboy). Please indicate if you are bringing an appetizer, salad, main dish, or dessert to reduce duplication of items. Please plan dishes that can be shared that would feed eight people. Attendees are requested to please bring any plastic bags you may have to this event. The plastic bags will be given to women who make mats for the homeless.