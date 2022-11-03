Thanksgiving Holiday HOA Hours

Susan Knox Wilson

Please note the following HOA office and facility hours for the Thanksgiving holiday, Nov. 24 and 25.

Activities Office, Administration, Architectural and Landscape Committee Office, and Resident and Guest Services will be closed.

The Patrol Office is closed, but regular patrol operations remain.

The Creative Arts Center hours are:

* Wednesday, Nov. 23, closed at noon

* Closed Thursday, Nov. 24

* Open Friday, Nov. 25

Food and Beverage

* Eagle’s Nest will offer a Thanksgiving dining option. Hours and details are not available at time of publication. Contact Eagle’s Nest restaurant for details or visit the HOA website.

* Toscana’s, Ed’s Dogs, and Portofino’s are closed Thursday, Nov. 24, and regular business hours resume Friday, Nov. 25.

Golf

* Tuscany Falls and Eagle’s Nest golf shops close at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24.

Recreation and Fitness

* Thursday, Nov. 24: TF Studios are closed and there will be no classes. Tuscany Falls (TF) and Eagle’s Nest (EN) Fitness Centers close at noon.

* Friday, Nov. 25: TF Studios are closed and there will be no classes. TF and EN Fitness Centers will have normal hours.

* Saturday, Nov. 26: Normal hours at all facilities and classes resume.

* The pools will be open during their normal hours.

* Thursday, Nov. 17, through Sunday, Dec. 4: At EN and TF, children under the age of 7 years old may join older children in the main pools during normal children’s hours (must be toilet trained—no swim diapers are allowed in the main pools).

We wish everyone a happy and safe Thanksgiving.