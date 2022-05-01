Thank You and News from The Women’s Giving Circle

Dana West

The Women’s Giving Circle of PebbleCreek (TWGC) period product drive and 2nd annual Packing Party on March 14 was a huge success. This success came because our PebbleCreek community rose to the occasion and contributed more than enough period products for TWGC to pack our goal of 1,000 bags for Go With The Flow (GWTF). We want to thank everyone who made this event so successful: the PebbleCreek community as a whole, the sewers who made more than 1,000 fabric bags, button-sewers, club members who have provided space for storage of products and supplies, and to the 60-plus ladies who gathered to learn more about GWTF and packed the 1,000 bags with the first 100 bags being delivered by GWTF on the Friday following TWGC’s event. Thank you!

News: TWGC is lending a hand to the Southwest Family Advocacy Center (SWFAC) with the Teen Backpack Project.

Imagine you are back in school, and you are hurt by a family member, friend, or even a teacher or coach. Who would help you? The SWFAC helps victims deal with the trauma and assists them through the legal system and getting on with their life. It is a joint effort with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office and the Goodyear, Buckeye, and Avondale Police Departments. During 2021, they assisted more than 1,200 victims, 400 being teenagers.

As the victims reach milestones in the process with SWFAC, they are provided a backpack with a few necessities, comfort items, and tools to continue their healing journey. There are two ways you can assist with the Teen Backpack Project along with TWGC:

* Sponsor a Teen Backpack by submitting a check for $25 per teen issued to Friends of SWFAC, a 501(c)(3) and mail it or drop it off to Barbara McMahon, 15756 W Amelia Dr., Goodyear, AZ.

* Choose items from our Amazon Wish List—TWGC-SWFAC Teen Backpack Project. Please check off that with a gift, and it will automatically be shipped to Sydney Nations.

It takes bravery, determination, and motivation to change a life’s direction, and we know the Teen Backpack Project will be helpful for these victims. We are hoping for your consideration regarding this project. Please contact us if you have any questions: Barbara McMahon, 623-935-0255 and Susan Fallon, 865-228-9107—Teen Backpack Project co-chairs.