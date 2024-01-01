Tennis Club Honors Jerry Santy

Donna Gillen

Jerry Santy, our beloved past club president, was honored on Nov. 15 with a competitive event followed by a chili cook-off dinner.

So many articles have been written about this man as he has been so instrumental in making our club what it is today. His diligence and dedication to this club have been a force in creativity and common sense progress within the club membership and activities. He realized the club needed a better system for reserving courts instead of a notebook. So, in 2013, our club was in the computer age. With that, the club was able to have events year-round, which included a summer Margarita Meltdown social. He and his lovely wife, Jill, realized that some of the events should be just plain fun, so they introduced “Date Night.” We thank Jerry for all of his efforts.

We also thank Sig Mueller for contributing tasty cookies and pastries for our desserts, including a Black Forest Cake honoring Jerry. This cake was consumed rather quickly.

Our chili chefs were Jill Santy, with perfect beef chili; Vikki Constable, with her tasty turkey chili; and Donna Gillen, with a spicy chicken chili. Along with the chili, salad, and fresh homemade cornbread was served. The event would not have succeeded without the many hands that helped. Thank you to: Bernadine Helriegel, Rachel Hopps, Gail Sarro, Cooky O’Brien, Shelly Gallagher, and Jeanne Schimmelpfennig.

This event culminated our food drive for the St. Mary’s Food Bank. It was a record year with more than 800 pounds donated. St. Mary’s Food Bank sends their most appreciative thank you.

Since this was also a competitive event, it would be fitting to name the victors of each court. They were: Steph Courtney, Drew Smith, Dan Schimmelpfennig, Barb Camozzi, Mike Harter, Pat Owens, Bryan Bostock, John Hackbarth and Jerry Maglio (tied), and Sheldon Tencer. Our runners-up were: Charles Kesting, Susie Malone, Jim Lewis, Dave Frederick, Randy McConaughey, Charlie Reinert, Debbie Welsh, and Linda Brelje.

Thank you to everyone who helped celebrate Jerry!