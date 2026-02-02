Tennis Club Gives Back to the Community

Barbara Camozzi

The PASS program was so much fun, and those kids can hit the ball! I personally played with two women who had great shots, serves, and movement. I looked at other courts and saw so much passion for the game, and it was great to watch. We had so many PebbleCreek Tennis Club (PCTC) members participate and play tennis, and they sat down to talk with the kids about their future aspirations. These kids were athletic, talkative, and smart.

A big thank you to Joel Piaskowski for helping PCTC with the organization and set-up of the PASS participants.

The PASS program helps underserved high school tennis players with a comprehensive tennis and education program. They develop the minds and bodies of middle- and high school-age students to be productive members of their communities. The PCTC hosted these teens for tennis and then ate pizza and cookies. Afterwards, there were many discussions with the teens about their aspirations, college life, and how they got into tennis.

To find out more, visit passkids.org for details about the program and acceptable donations.