Summer Sizzler Brings the Heat, the Fun and a Little Poolside Competition!

Winners (L-R) Amber Rivera (2nd place), Andrea Dilger (1st place), Shelley Benton (1st place), Rhonda King (2nd place) Tournament Chairs Michelle Hart, Shelley Benton, and Andrea Dilger Joan Dove and Mary Pinski Marilyn Reynolds and Barbara Economou Julia Unkrich and Karen Myers Barb McKinney and Rebecca Maier Ann Page and Susan Diamond

Amber Rivera

The PebbleCreek Ladies Golf Association (PCLGA) Summer Sizzler lived up to its name on Aug. 4, but thankfully Mother Nature turned the dial down a notch! With temperatures originally predicted to reach a sizzling 115 degrees, 54 PCLGA members were treated to partly cloudy skies and slightly cooler conditions for their morning round on Tuscany Falls East.

Players received grapefruit-scented cooling towels before teeing off, and an outstanding pace of play had everyone finishing in plenty of time to head to the Oasis Pool for lunch from The Sandwich Masterz and the next round of competition. Apparently, 18 holes of golf wasn’t quite enough for this group!

Poolside games included chipping golf balls through a hula hoop and a pickleball dinking challenge into the pool. Ruth Rector won the chipping competition, followed by Cherrie Pierson, while Kathy Smith claimed the pickleball challenge. Brenda Cook and Susan Gavin earned Best Dressed honors, proving that even in August, PCLGA members can bring a little style to the heat!

And the Tournament Winners Are…

The pick-your-partner format produced some terrific scores, with low gross and low net honors awarded in three flights.

Flight 1 Gross: Shelley Benton & Andrea Dilger, 66; Rhonda King & Amber Rivera, 67

Flight 1 Net: Susan Diamond & Ann Page, 66; Liz Mitchell & Chanca Morrell, 68

Flight 2 Gross: Rebecca Maier & Barb McKinney, 74; Margie Ford & Darleen Lockhart, 76

Flight 2 Net: Karen Myers & Julia Unkrich, 66; Barbara Economou & Marilyn Reynolds, 66 (tie)

Flight 3 Gross: Joan Dove & Mary Pinski, 82; Judy Garcia & Karen Uherchik, 83

Flight 3 Net: Judi Floyd & Carol Langhardt, 65; Donna Havener & Pam Volm, 70

On-Course Contest Winners

Closest to the Pin—#13: Ann Page (Flight 1), Cherrie Pierson (Flight 2), Carol Langhardt (Flight 3)

Longest Putt—#7: Andrea Dilger (Flight 1), Judy Newell (Flight 2), Mary Pinski (Flight 3)

Closest to the Line—#18: Linda Nathan (Flight 1), Kathy Smith (Flight 2), Alice Lewis (Flight 3)

Congratulations to all our winners and everyone who came out to play. After all, sometimes teeing it up for 18 holes in August deserves a prize of its own!

A huge thank you goes to Summer Sizzler co-chairs Michelle Hart, Shelley Benton, and Andrea Dilger for creating a tournament that combined competitive golf with friendship, laughter, and plenty of ways to cool off.

Special thanks also go to Randy Hart and Reuben Rivera, who arrived early at the Oasis Pool to fill coolers with ice and picked up lunch so everything was ready when the golfers arrived.

From great golf and cooling towels to hula hoops, pickleball, and poolside laughs, the 2026 Summer Sizzler proved once again that a little Arizona heat isn’t going to stop PCLGA members from having a sizzling good time!