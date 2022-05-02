Summer Hours Begin

HOA Communications Team

The following PebbleCreek HOA facilities change to summer operating hours. All other offices and facilities maintain constant hours year-round, which are posted on the HOA website at pebblecreekhoa.org.

Administrative Office, Activities Office, and ALC: Closed Memorial Day, Monday, May 30. (Otherwise, same operating hours year-round.)

Creative Arts Center:

* Memorial Day, Monday, May 30: Open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Summer hours: Effective Saturday, April 30

* Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fitness Centers/Fitness Studios:

* Saturday and Sunday, May 28 and 29: Eagle’s Nest (EN) and Tuscany Falls (TF) fitness centers open normal hours. Fitness studios closed (no classes on Saturday).

* Memorial Day, Monday, May 30: EN and TF fitness centers close at 5 p.m.

Fitness studios closed.

Pools:

Open normal hours.

Golf Course Aerifying:

* Tuscany Falls West: Close: Tuesday, May 31; Reopen: Monday, June 20

* Tuscany Falls East: Close: Monday, July 11; Reopen: Monday, Aug. 1

* Eagle’s Nest: Close: Monday, June 20; Reopen: Monday, July 11

Golf Pro Shops:

May and September: Daily 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

June/July/August: Daily 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Resident and Guest Services:

Eagle’s Nest front desk:

* Memorial Day, Monday, May 30: Closed

Summer hours: Effective Tuesday, May 31

* Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

* Saturday^ and Sunday: Closed

Tuscany Falls front desk:

* Memorial Day, Monday, May 30: Closed

Summer hours: Effective Tuesday, May 31

* Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; closed for lunch noon to 1 p.m.

* Saturday^ and Sunday: Closed

^Saturday: White guest cards available at TF Fitness Center

Food and Beverage Services will move to summer hours in June—check the HOA website for details.

Toscana’s Restaurant, 623-935-6753

* Memorial Day, Monday, May 30: Open 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., lunch service, 4 to 6 p.m., bar service only.

Eagle’s Nest Restaurant, 623-935-6785

* Memorial Day, Monday, May 30: Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., bar service only.

Portofino Coffee Bar, 623-935-6722

* Your neighborhood coffee shop in the Tuscany Falls Clubhouse

* Specialty coffee, teas, and fresh-baked muffins

* Monday through Friday, 7 to 10:30 a.m.

Ed’s Dogs Snack Bar, 623-935-6749

* February through October, Sunday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Visit pebblecreekhoa.org to view up-to-date restaurant information, menus, and announcements for specialty events.