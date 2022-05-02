Summer Hours Begin

HOA Communications Team
The following PebbleCreek HOA facilities change to summer operating hours. All other offices and facilities maintain constant hours year-round, which are posted on the HOA website at pebblecreekhoa.org.
Administrative Office, Activities Office, and ALC: Closed Memorial Day, Monday, May 30. (Otherwise, same operating hours year-round.)
Creative Arts Center:
* Memorial Day, Monday, May 30: Open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Summer hours: Effective Saturday, April 30
* Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Fitness Centers/Fitness Studios:
* Saturday and Sunday, May 28 and 29: Eagle’s Nest (EN) and Tuscany Falls (TF) fitness centers open normal hours. Fitness studios closed (no classes on Saturday).
* Memorial Day, Monday, May 30: EN and TF fitness centers close at 5 p.m.
Fitness studios closed.
Pools:
Open normal hours.
Golf Course Aerifying:
* Tuscany Falls West: Close: Tuesday, May 31; Reopen: Monday, June 20
* Tuscany Falls East: Close: Monday, July 11; Reopen: Monday, Aug. 1
* Eagle’s Nest: Close: Monday, June 20; Reopen: Monday, July 11
Golf Pro Shops:
May and September: Daily 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
June/July/August: Daily 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Resident and Guest Services:
Eagle’s Nest front desk:
* Memorial Day, Monday, May 30: Closed
Summer hours: Effective Tuesday, May 31
* Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
* Saturday^ and Sunday: Closed
Tuscany Falls front desk:
* Memorial Day, Monday, May 30: Closed
Summer hours: Effective Tuesday, May 31
* Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; closed for lunch noon to 1 p.m.
* Saturday^ and Sunday: Closed
^Saturday: White guest cards available at TF Fitness Center
Food and Beverage Services will move to summer hours in June—check the HOA website for details.
Toscana’s Restaurant, 623-935-6753
* Memorial Day, Monday, May 30: Open 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., lunch service, 4 to 6 p.m., bar service only.
Eagle’s Nest Restaurant, 623-935-6785
* Memorial Day, Monday, May 30: Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., bar service only.
Portofino Coffee Bar, 623-935-6722
* Your neighborhood coffee shop in the Tuscany Falls Clubhouse
* Specialty coffee, teas, and fresh-baked muffins
* Monday through Friday, 7 to 10:30 a.m.
Ed’s Dogs Snack Bar, 623-935-6749
* February through October, Sunday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Visit pebblecreekhoa.org to view up-to-date restaurant information, menus, and announcements for specialty events.