Steve Nathan 2022 HOA Volunteer of the Year

During the annual HOA Board Committee Volunteer Recognition event on Jan. 11, Bill Barnard, General Manager, announced the Volunteer of the Year. Volunteer of the Year is selected by the HOA Board, and given to a community member whose service to the community has been exceptional.

This year’s recipient was Steve Nathan, longtime volunteer in the area of Creative Arts. When his name was announced, Steve did appear to be surprised, and the cheers of applause in the room spoke volumes of just how deserving he truly is.

Just some of the reasons he was selected…

Steve Nathan has worked in the PebbleCreek Creative Arts Center for over 12 years. He is currently the lead volunteer for the Expressions Gallery and Gift Shop (Gallery) and is responsible for and oversees the change-out of consignor inventory on a monthly basis.

His dedication in supporting the Creative Arts Center has been demonstrated by creating new ways to display consignor inventory and developing strategies to improve the overall look of the Gallery for our customers and their guests. This has resulted in improving customer awareness of the quality and diversity of the art items on sale in the Expressions Gallery and Gift Shop. Steve also develops the annual inventory intake schedule (Non-wall Art and Wall Art) for the Expressions Gallery consignors. Further, he has been instrumental in helping make the Creative Arts Center a showcase for prospective new home buyers who are brought through by Robson sales staff from the PebbleCreek Sales Office. His efforts have highlighted that the Creative Arts Center is one of the amenities available to PebbleCreek residents.

In his role as the lead volunteer in the Gallery, he is also a member of the PebbleCreek Creative Arts Council and uses his many years of service to provide guidance as the consignor base and Gallery grows. Steve assists in developing consignor inventory guidelines, and has also been active in supporting the Gallery staff in identifying new and better ways to make the Gallery more appealing to our customers.

Steve has for the past several years had a primary role in the annual PebbleCreek Creative Arts Center Holiday Festival. He coordinates the volunteers for the glass studio for the Festival, works with the volunteers to set up the displays of glass art, and serves as the cashier for glass art sales for this one-day event each year.

As president of the PebbleCreek Glass Club, he actively mentors new as well as experienced club members on techniques to create their fused glass art. They constantly seek him out to obtain guidance and insight on how to make their fused glass projects, and he is always there to assist them. Steve is constantly working with the Glass Club to coordinate their display case to highlight the quality products being made by the club and in aligning the Glass Club display case with the Gallery display case to ensure the best displays possible for the PebbleCreek Creative Arts Center.

On any given day you can normally find Steve actively involved in Creative Arts Center activities, stop by one day to meet Steve and find out how you can get involved too!

Hearty congratulations to Steve Nathan, a very deserving Volunteer of the Year!