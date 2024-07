Dana Thomas

PebbleCreek Hiking Club members getting out in the late spring and summer have the pleasure of seeing ironwood trees and saguaro cacti in bloom. The club has regularly scheduled hikes year round; see pchikers.org for more information. Pictured here on a trail in the White Tank Mountain Regional Park are, from left to right, Dennis Zigmunt, Laurie Rosenbloom, Jason Zigmunt in back, Kay Thomas, and Sandy Mednick. Photograph by Dana Thomas.