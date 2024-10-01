Marilu Trainor

The Goodyear Fire Department (GFD) is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week (FPW) for more than 100 years, to promote this year’s FPW campaign, “Smoke alarms: Make them work for you!” The campaign works to educate everyone about the importance of having working smoke alarms in the home.

According to NFPA, smoke alarms reduce the risk of dying in a home fire by more than half (54%). Meanwhile, roughly three out of five fire deaths happen in homes with either no smoke alarms or no working smoke alarms.

“Smoke alarms serve as the first line of defense in a home fire, but they need to be working in order to protect people,” said Lorraine Carli, vice president of outreach and advocacy at NFPA. “This year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign helps better educate the public about simple but critical steps they can take to make sure their homes have smoke alarms in all the needed locations and that they’re working properly.”

The Goodyear Fire Department encourages all residents to actively support the 2024 FPW theme.

“Working smoke alarms can make a life-saving difference in a home fire, giving people the time to get out safely,” said Tanja Tanner, Goodyear Fire Department Community Education Coordinator. “This year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign is a great way to remind everyone about these messages and to act on them.”

GFD offers these key smoke alarm safety tips and guidelines:

* Install smoke alarms in every bedroom, outside each separate sleeping area (like a hallway), and on each level (including the basement) of the home.

* Make sure smoke alarms meet the needs of all family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.

* Test smoke alarms at least once a month by pushing the test button.

* Replace all smoke alarms when they are 10 years old.

* Know the sound your smoke or carbon monoxide alarm makes before an emergency, simply push the test button.

* Have a plan in place if your smoke alarm does alarm due to a working fire.

To find out more about FPW programs and activities in Goodyear, please contact Tanja Tanner at [email protected]. For more information about Fire Prevention Week and smoke alarms, visit fpw.org.