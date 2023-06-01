Singles Club Visits Mystery Castle

Kathy Smith

On a beautiful day in April a group from the PebbleCreek Singles Club took a tour of Mystery Castle. The castle was built in the 1930s by Boyce Luther Gulley for his daughter, Mary Lou.

After learning he had tuberculosis, Gulley moved from Seattle to the Phoenix area and began building a three-story house from inexpensive materials that he found locally. He built this for his daughter because she loved sand castles. Gulley died in 1945. After his death, the mother and Mary Lou moved in. Every nook and cranny is filled with truly unique works of art. The Mystery Castle is internationally known and has been featured in Life magazine, HGTV “Extreme Homes,” and “Strange As It Seems.”

The singles group drove a short distance to The Farm at South Mountain. It was a true farm-to-table experience, and we enjoyed a delicious lunch of salads and sandwiches under the shade of the very picturesque setting in the Pecan Grove.

All PebbleCreek single residents are welcome to join our ever-growing group by contacting our vice president, Lynn Seidel, at 414-403-1517. We have a lot of activities scheduled, and if you are here in the summertime you will be able to join in some fun.

Our monthly meetings are held on the first Sunday of the month at the Tuscany Falls Ballroom at 2:30 p.m. Come join us and make new friends!