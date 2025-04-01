ShowTime’s “Singin’ in the Rain” Is Here!

Carrie Mataraza

ShowTime presents Singin’ in the Rain in the Renaissance Theater for six nights beginning Monday, March 31 through Saturday, April 5. Tickets are available online at pebblecreekhoa.org. Go to Things to Do, scroll down to Ticket Sales, and then scroll down to ShowTime’s Singin in the Rain to choose your seats and print out your tickets. This production has all the comedy, drama, singing, and dancing you’ll ever need to have yourself a wonderful night of musical theater in PebbleCreek. We bet that you’ll leave the theater feeling like singing, too! Don’t wait to get your tickets—it’s show time!