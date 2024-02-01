Laurie Farquhar

“Curtain up! Light the lights!” ShowTime Productions is celebrating its 25th Anniversary this spring with a spectacular original musical revue. And whether you have seen every musical or revue presented to PebbleCreek audiences since 1998 or you are new to the community, you won’t want to miss this party.

Co-Directors Karyn Horst, Nancy Clyne, and Chrissy Bridges have created an incredible two-hour celebration using the “Best of the Best” from the 50 ShowTime shows produced over the past quarter century. More than 100 songs, dances, monologues and comedy routines are in the final script and that is only a fraction of the material that could have been included in the show. So, how did they narrow down that massive amount of material and decide which numbers to use?

The first step was to watch every video of every show. Karyn says they then tried to pick songs and dances that were “the essence of the show and or the music that most people could relate to.” She says it was not an easy task “considering how fabulous these shows were.”

The three co-directors have divided up the responsibilities of getting this production up and running.

Chrissy, who is the tech guru, is handling the show’s computer needs, managing the scripts, and getting the lighting and sound people on board.

Karyn is directing the actors, singers, and dancers and their movement and choreography. She is bringing the production to life on stage.

In addition to being Dance Captain, Nancy is creating the phenomenal set pieces and props needed for the show.

ShowTime—Celebrating 25 Years of Entertainment will run six nights from April 8 through 13, with all performances starting at 7 p.m. in the Renaissance Theater. Tickets go on sale online on Saturday, March 9 at 8 a.m., and more details about how to purchase them will be available shortly.

With more than 70 singers, dancers, and actors on the stage, and many more working behind the scenes, almost everyone in ShowTime will be involved in this outstanding production. It promises to be a high-energy tribute to not only all of the amazing shows that PebbleCreek audiences have enjoyed over the years but also a huge “Thank You” to everyone who has ever worked on a ShowTime production, because it is the people who make all of this extraordinary entertainment possible.